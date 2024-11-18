Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartwarming Moment Of Malti Enjoying Autumn

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an adorable glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie, enjoying the cozy autumn days.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the desi girl posted a heartwarming photo of her little one wrapped up in a cozy sweater, white scarf, printed floral jacket, and cap, soaking in the season's charm. In the picture, Malti looks content as she enjoys the crisp autumn air, surrounded by the golden hues of fall.

In the image, little Malti is seen standing next to green plants, gazing at them with her back turned to the camera. Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Autumn," followed by falling leaves emojis.

Just a few days ago, the 'Baywatch' actress shared a glimpse of her visit to a London museum with her daughter. The photo collection began with heartwarming moments of the mother-daughter duo enjoying quality time at the museum. One of the videos captured Malti, clearly fascinated, as she marveled at preserved spiders, other insects, a dinosaur fossil, and jaw models.

One of the images showed the little one admiring a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, followed by a playful moment where she impersonated a raccoon. The post also featured a shot of Priyanka and Malti enjoying a meal together at a café.

For the caption, Priyanka wrote, "In between sleeps. Sound on. Thank you for the hospitality, Natural History Museum, and our guide, the lovely Leone, for your expertise and patience with MM."

On the work front, the 42-year-old actress will next be seen in the upcoming films“Heads of State” alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and“The Bluff”, co-starring Karl Urban.

Priyanka is currently busy filming“Citadel Season 2”, where she will reprise her role as special agent Nadia Sinh. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, the new season will feature Priyanka alongside co-star Richard Madden, who will portray Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy. The cast also includes Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly.