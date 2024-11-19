Qatari Faculty Member Teaching GU-Q Students How Qatar Speaks To The World

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Professor Nouf Al Thani's voice cuts through the chatter as she begins a discussion on Qatar's cultural in her role as a GU-Q postdoctoral fellow. Around her, students listen intently, notebooks open, ready to capture the insights of a scholar whose work extends beyond the classroom.

Professor Al Thani is shaping how a new generation of students sees the world and their place in it.“I've taught four courses at GU-Q,” she says, naming them in chronological order: Cultural Practices and Sustainable Development in Qatar, Qatar's Soft Power, and the ongoing Global Tapestry: Understanding the World through Collections.

“Each course reflects my passion for exploring the role of culture, diplomacy, and identity, both globally and within Qatar.”

Qatari perspectives are deeply integrated into all of Professor Al Thani's courses. Her goal is to prepare the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and cultural ambassadors who will carry Qatar's voice forward. “As a Qatari faculty member, I see my role as a bridge between local experiences and global academic discourse,” she says.“My background and experience allow me to offer a unique perspective on Qatar's evolving role in the world.”

She received her JD from Hamad Bin Khalifa University and holds an MA in Museum and Gallery Practice from University College London in Qatar. With a decade of experience in the cultural sector, she now serves as Deputy Director of Learning and Outreach at Lusail Museum while also teaching at GU-Q. In both roles, she bridges academic theory with real-world initiatives, offering a unique window into how Qatar is positioning itself on the global stage - whether through international art exhibitions or major sporting events.

She recalls moments when her students, some of whom are international, experience an“aha” moment, realising the power a nation's cultural heritage holds. Through her courses, they come to appreciate how Qatar, though small, represents something much larger on the global stage-a vision that inspires other nations.

Teaching at GU-Q has been deeply fulfilling for Professor Al Thani, who finds the intellectual and personal growth of her students the most rewarding part of her work. She credits colleagues like Professor Karine Walther and Dean Safwan Masri for supporting her teaching journey and providing opportunities for local representation at the university.

As she wraps up another lecture, Professor Al Thani glances around the room, observing her students as they begin to pack their bags. The quiet hum of closing notebooks and the shuffle of papers fills the air, but what lingers most is the deeper understanding her students will leave with: they, too, are part of Qatar's story - one that is still being written.