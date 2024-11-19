Labour Minister Attends Opening Of Knowledge Summit In Dubai

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri attended the inauguration of the Knowledge Summit 2024, hosted by the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. The summit held from November 18 to 19, centred around the theme“Future Skills and the AI Economy”. The event covered key topics such as the role of human intelligence in advancing technology, the transformative effects of artificial intelligence, and the evolving nature of future skills.

