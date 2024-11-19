Classic Cars Exhibition And Competition Returns With Expanded Participation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fifth edition of the Classic Cars and Competition returns with a showcase of 70 classic automobiles, more than doubling the participation from previous editions of 40 cars.

The event, which will be held under the patronage of H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of the Qatar Museums Board of Trustees, reflects the growing regional interest in classic car preservation and collection.

The Qatari Gulf Classic Cars Association (QGCC) announced yesterday in a press conference held at the Fairmont Hotel that the latest edition of the event will take place in Medina Central at the Pearl, from November 27 to December 2, 2024 and will last for six days, marking a significant expansion in both scale and participation from previous years.

“This is considered an exceptional edition with the large participation of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries,” said Eng. Abdul Latif bin Ali Al Yafei Al Yafei, member of the Board of Directors and Secretary General of the Qatar Gulf Classic Cars Association.

He said that there were more than 130 applicants from Qatar and abroad, but only 70 cars were selected to participate in the competition.

In a first for the exhibition, this year's event will feature monetary prizes for winners across five categories, moving beyond the traditional trophy-only format of previous years.

The competition will recognise 18 winners in total, including prizes for best-preserved cars, and the best overall vehicle in the show.

Senior Director of Partnerships at Qatar Tourism Abdulhadi Al Marri, emphasised the exhibition's role in Qatar's tourism strategy. “The exhibition has become a beacon for visitors from Qatar and across the world. Such events have been instrumental in achieving our strategic goals of making Qatar one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the region.”

The event has attracted significant corporate support, with Senior Marketing and Communication Director at Katara Hospitality Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Thani announcing plans to display two classic cars at Katara Towers.

Some participating vehicles in the competition are valued at up to one million dollars, according to the organisers, who mentioned ongoing negotiations with insurance companies to protect these valuable automotive artefacts.

Head of Partnerships and Sponsorship Affairs at Qatar Museums Abdullah bin Ali Al Khater highlighting the event's cultural significance said,“The participation of Qatar Museums emphasises our interest in merging the fields of cars, art, and design.”

He added that this aligns with their vision to develop Qatar's automobile museum as a centre for celebrating automotive heritage.

The competition maintains strict international standards, with cars required to be in original, unmodified condition and well-preserved.

Participants include collectors from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain, with organisers hoping to expand participation to other Gulf countries, such as Oman, in future editions. The exhibition will be judged by specialised experts in the field, ensuring technical and artistic merit are properly evaluated.

“The public might like the cars visually, but technically and artistically they might not be informed to form a fair judgment,” explained Eng Al Yafei, addressing questions about public voting.

The event represents Qatar's growing prominence in preserving and celebrating automotive heritage, while contributing to the country's broader cultural and tourism objectives.

The QGCC announced its strategic partnership with the United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, for this edition of the Classic Cars Exhibition and Competition.

The event will be held under Qatar Tourism's main sponsorship, with additional support from Al Fardan Classic Cars and DAAM. Katara Hospitality joins as the official hospitality partner, while Dar Al Sharq Group serving as the media partner for this prestigious automotive showcase.