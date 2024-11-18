Ukraine's GDP Up By 4.2% Over 10 Months Economy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-October 2024, Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.2% compared to the same period last year.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past 10 months, Ukraine's economic growth rate has reached 4.2%. Such sectors as and construction, as well as processing industry, are remaining the drivers of economic growth,” Ukrainian Economy First Deputy Oleksii Sobolev noted.

In his words, through the implementation of recovery programs and the increased demand for construction works, the construction industry continues to show an upward trend.

Economic growth is also promoted by the transport sector, namely the stable operation of the grain corridor. The demand for processing industry products, namely those of the defense industry, also determines a rise in this area.

In October 2024, Ukraine's economy showed an annual rise of 1.3%. Traditionally, the main drivers were transport, processing industry, and construction.

Meanwhile, a decline was recorded in the agricultural sector due to the early harvesting campaign. By October 2024, farmers already completed the harvesting of certain agricultural crops.

A reminder that, in January-September 2024, Ukraine's GDP increased by 4.5% compared to the same period last year. In September 2024, Ukraine's economy grew by 3.8%.

Photo: inforesist