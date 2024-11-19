US targets Israeli settlers with new sanctions

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United States unveiled new sanctions targeting illegal Israeli settlers and organizations linked to extremist settler violence in the occupied West Bank.



The US Treasury Department identified three individuals and three entities involved in settlement activities in the West Bank, as stated in an official release.



The sanctions apply to Israeli citizens Shabtai Koshlevsky, Itamar Yehuda Levi, and Zohar Sabah, alongside the Amana Settlement Movement, its construction branch Binyanei Bar Amana Ltd., and Eyal Hari Yehuda Company Ltd.



According to the statement, Amana is described as a "key part" of the extremist Israeli settlement movement, actively supporting outposts and settlements connected to individuals and groups already sanctioned by the U.S. "The settlers and farms that Amana supports play a key role in developing settlements in the West Bank, from which in turn settlers commit violence. More broadly, Amana strategically uses farming outposts, which it supports through financing, loans, and building infrastructure, to expand settlements and seize land," the release detailed.



Amana has also faced sanctions from the United Kingdom and Canada.



Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo reiterated U.S. resolve to counter these activities, stating, "The United States, along with our allies and partners, remains committed to holding accountable those who seek to facilitate these destabilizing activities, which threaten the stability of the West Bank, Israel, and the wider region."

