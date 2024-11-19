Erdogan joins summit on social inclusion, fight against hunger at G20

(MENAFN) Turkey’s Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday joined the meeting on Social Inclusion and the Fight Against Hunger and Poverty at the G20 Leaders’ in Brazil.



The G20 Leaders' Conference, conducted at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, endures.



Ahead of the meeting opening, a marketing video of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty was displayed.



Throughout the conference, Leader Erdogan sat beside his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol, as well as Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov, with whom he had a small talk.



After the introductory speech by Brazilian Leader Lula da Silva, the summit lasted behind closed doors.

