Ministry Holds Auditing Course For Qatari Jobseekers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Labour, through its Department of Qualifying Skills and Development, successfully organised a specialised training course in collaboration with the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants.

The course was conducted on Nov 14-18, 2024, with the aim of empowering jobseekers in the private sector, specifically targeting Qatari graduates and children of Qatari women with an interest in accounting.

Titled“Internal Audit Standards,” the course was designed to enhance participants' technical skills in accounting and internal auditing, equipping them with the professional qualifications necessary to enter the competitive private sector workforce. This initiative is part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to strengthen the capabilities of Qatar's national workforce and ensure they are well-prepared to meet the evolving demands of the labour market.

The training course is a key component of the ministry's broader strategy to develop a highly effective and productive workforce, ready to address the challenges of the future. It contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of Qatari citizens and children of Qatari women in the labour market, increasing their representation in the private sector, and improving overall workforce efficiency and productivity.

Throughout the course, experts and specialists from the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants delivered comprehensive sessions on the core principles of internal audit standards and the stages of institutional financial accounting. The training adhered to the latest international accounting practices and ethical standards, incorporating cutting-edge technological tools commonly used in the profession.

In addition to strengthening technical accounting skills, the course provided participants with valuable insights into governance, risk management, and the oversight of financial performance.

The National Strategy for an Effective and Highly Productive Workforce (2024-2030), a central pillar of the ministry's ambitious workforce development objectives, aims to increase the participation of Qataris in the workforce from 54% to 58%, and raise the proportion of Qataris employed in the private and mixed sectors from 17% to 20%. This strategy is aligned with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar's National Vision 2030.

