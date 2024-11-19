Qatar Insurance Group Organises Annual Blood Donation Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Group (QIC) has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to community service and public by organising its annual blood donation drive. The event was held at QIC's headquarters in West Bay, Doha, in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) blood donation centre.

This year's campaign, like its predecessors, highlighted the importance and lifesaving potential of blood donations. QIC employees enthusiastically participated, reinforcing the Group's dedication to fostering a culture of philanthropy and social responsibility.

Rashid Al Buainain, Group Chief Administrative Officer, remarked,“As the leading Qatari insurance company, we remain steadfast in our commitment to being responsible members of our society. We actively promote a corporate culture that encourages our staff to engage in meaningful philanthropic activities, resulting in tangible social impact. Blood donation is a simple yet profoundly significant way we can support one another. The consistent remarkable turnout and continued success of these drives underscores the QIC's role in supporting public health initiatives and enhancing community well-being.”

This blood drive marks the seventh annual campaign for the QIC, aiming to bolster the national blood bank. It has become a cornerstone of the Group's corporate social responsibility programme, which addresses crucial issues such as access to education, health, sports, culture, and environmental sustainability.