Will Trump Renew 'Maximum Pressure' Against Iran?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) With Donald returning to the White House, the relationship between the US and Iran could change significantly.

Trump's unconventional foreign policy led to a period of heightened confrontation with Iran during his first term in office. However, the regional dynamics have evolved over the past four years, and Trump's approach to Iran may shift as a result.

Tensions are running high between the two adversaries. Last Friday, the US Department of Justice unveiled charges in what it said was a thwarted Iranian plot to assassinate Trump. Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi dismissed the allegations as“fabricated.”

In a report in the Wall Street Journal, Iranian officials also told the US government in a secret exchange last month that the country wouldn't seek to kill Trump.

So, will these tensions continue in a second Trump term? Or might there be an opportunity for Iran and the US to actually improve relations?

How did the 'maximum pressure' policy work?

During his first term, Trump enacted a so-called “maximum pressure” policy aimed at curbing Iran's growing influence in the Middle East.

Iran had grown much stronger after sanctions were lifted as part of the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), negotiated by the Obama administration.

Trump withdrew from this agreement in 2018. The US re-imposed severe sanctions on Iran and an embargo on its oil exports. This had severe impacts on Iran's economy and contributed to social unrest within the country.

In January 2020, tensions between the US and Iran culminated in the assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani by a US drone strike. This led to reprisal attacks by Iran on a US military base in Iraq.