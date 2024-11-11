400 Leaked Sex Videos Of Equatorial Guinea Official With Top Women Spark Scandal

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Africa news.

The release of dozens of videos showing a senior official in Equatorial Guinea, Central Africa, engaging in sexual relations with various women has become headline news. Some of the women in the videos are reportedly the wives or relatives of powerful figures in the country.

Media reports indicate that this official, named Baltasar Ebang Engonga, is popularly known in the country as“Bello” and is recognized for his good looks.

Some reports estimate the number of leaked videos to be between 150 and 400, with some filmed in the official's office and others in different locations.

Analysts suggest that the release of these videos may have been intended to damage Baltasar Ebang Engonga's reputation, as he is the nephew of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema and is considered a possible successor.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has served as the President of Equatorial Guinea since 1979. He came to power after overthrowing his uncle, Francisco Macías Nguema, in a military coup.

Since then, Obiang has maintained absolute power and ruled with an authoritarian style, making his regime one of the longest-running individual leaderships in Africa.

The video leaks underscore the ongoing power struggles within Equatorial Guinea's ruling elite, where competition for succession could impact the nation's stability.

With a long history of authoritarian rule, Equatorial Guinea faces significant political tension as internal divisions emerge in the lead-up to potential leadership changes.

