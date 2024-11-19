عربي


Chief Of Staff Meets US CENTCOM Commander

11/19/2024 2:19:51 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Chief of Staff of the armed forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai met with Commander of the US Central Command Michael Kurilla, who is visiting the country. Discussions during the meeting dealt with a number of topics of common interest in addition to cooperation and relations between the two sides, and means to enhance and develop them. The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.

The Peninsula

