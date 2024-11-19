عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy PM Meets Commander Of US Central Command

Deputy PM Meets Commander Of US Central Command


11/19/2024 2:19:50 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with Commander of United States Central Command in the Middle East Gen Michael Kurilla. The meeting discussed topics of common interest as well as cooperation ties between the two sides, and ways to strengthen them. High-ranking officials and officers from both sides attended the meeting.

MENAFN19112024000063011010ID1108900375


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search