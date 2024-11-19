Deputy PM Meets Commander Of US Central Command

Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with Commander of United States Central Command in the Middle East Gen Michael Kurilla. The meeting discussed topics of common interest as well as cooperation ties between the two sides, and ways to strengthen them. High-ranking officials and officers from both sides attended the meeting.

