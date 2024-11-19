Reyada Medical Centre Launches 'No Diabetes' Campaign On World Diabetes Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of World Day, Reyada Medical Centre, in collaboration with the Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA), proudly launched the 'No Diabetes' Campaign to promote awareness about the early detection, prevention, and management of diabetes. The initiative is aimed at educating the public on the critical importance of early screenings and timely intervention in diabetes care.

As part of this campaign, free screenings, check-ups, awareness initiatives, and challenges will be conducted by Reyada Medical Centre. The event was graced and inaugurated by distinguished guests, including Dr. Fahd Abdulla, Head of Health and Wellness at the Qatar Diabetes Association.

In a statement at the launch, Managing Director of Reyada Medical Centre, Jamsheer Hamza, expressed,“The 'No Diabetes' campaign is a vital step towards raising awareness about the importance of early detection and proper treatment. Through this partnership with the Qatar Diabetes Association, we aim to make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of the community.”

Dr. Abdul Kalam, Executive Director of Reyada Medical Centre, underscored the importance of comprehensive diabetic care, remarking,“Our 'No Diabetes' campaign aims to raise awareness about diabetes prevention by encouraging healthy lifestyle choices. Together, we can reduce the risk and promote better health for everyone.”

Reyada Medical Centre is a JCI accredited multi-speciality medical facility located on C-ring road. The Diabetic Awareness Campaign is a key initiative in Reyada Medical Centre's ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare services and advancing a culture of wellness and preventive care.