Putin asks Serbian Leader Vucic to visit Moscow next year

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir on Monday asked Serbian Leader Aleksandar Vucic to trip to Moscow in May of upcoming year.



Based on Serbia's state-run news agency Tanjug, Putin asked Vucic on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the win in the Great Patriotic Conflict.



"I invite you to take part in the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, which will be held in Moscow on May 9, 2025. “



This most significant date represents the finish of the most awful conflict in the history of mankind. We pay strong respect to the bravery of our fathers and grandfathers and bow heads in front of the frequent victims of Nazism.



“I am convinced that preserving the memory of the great victory will strengthen the common determination to oppose any manifestations of neo-Nazism and increase constructive cooperation in order to ensure peace and security on the planet," stated Putin in the request.



Vucic talked to with Putin through a phone call in late October for the initial time in around two and a half years.



Belgrade has seen censure for staying neutral in Russia's conflict against Ukraine and rejecting to enforce sanctions on Moscow.



Faced with harsh pressure from the West to enforce sanctions on Russia, Serbia's leader commended the global community to understand Belgrade's worries.

