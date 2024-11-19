Qatar, Kazakhstan Discuss Cooperation

The Parliamentary Friendship Group between Qatar and Kazakhstan in the Shura Council met via videoconferencing with its Kazakh counterpart. Member of the Shura Council and Chairman of the Qatari-Kazakh Friendship Group H E Eng Ahmed bin Hitmi Al Hitmi chaired the Qatari side during the meeting, and member of the Kazakh parliament H E Erlan Barlybaev headed the Kazakh side. The meeting discussed parliamentary relations and ways to enhance them.

