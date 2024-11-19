UK Court hears case against ongoing arms shipments to Israel

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Royal Courts of Justice in London heard a case challenging the UK government's ongoing arms shipments to Israel. This action was initiated by the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) and the Al-Haq organization.



Outside the courthouse, human rights activists gathered to protest the government's continued arms sales to Israel.



GLAN and Al-Haq have petitioned the Royal Courts of Justice to halt the UK's arms shipments to Israel. Additionally, campaigners from Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and the Campaign Against Arms Trade joined the legal challenge, all opposing the UK's licensing of arms transfers to Israel.



Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have intervened in the case, presenting evidence of Israel's failure to adhere to international humanitarian law, along with examples of violations. In response to concerns, the UK government announced on September 2 that it would suspend 30 out of its 350 arms export licenses to Israel after reviewing the situation.



This suspension came with a warning that some UK arms exports to Israel could contribute to serious violations of international law.

