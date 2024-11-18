Cities In Rajasthan Battle 'Severe' Air

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 19 (IANS) Similar to air pollution in Delhi, the air in Bhiwadi and Jhunjhunu turned toxic too. In the wake of the situation, authorities took steps to address the matter.

As people complained of troubled breathing and burning eyes, the administration directed officials to take appropriate steps to mitigate the effects of polluted air.

The air of Bhiwadi on Tuesday was 385. The Air Quality (AQI) here crossed 458 on Monday, falling in the 'severe' category.

With reference to high AQI levels, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has implemented the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). In such a situation, the use of smog guns and water spraying has started for dust control in the city.

In the wake of high pollution in Bhiwadi city, haze was seen in the sky throughout the day on Monday and visibility decreased.

Looking at the seriousness of the matter, District Collector Kishore Kumar called a meeting of officials at 4 p.m. on Monday. He directed the officials to implement GRAP. Eventually, the CPCB banned building construction work and directed it to control the factors spreading pollution.

District Pollution Control Board officer Amit Sharma said, "Change in weather is the main reason for the increase in pollution. All departments have been ordered to ensure compliance with the instructions of CPCB."

Air pollution tends to increase in winter season given factors like stubble-burning and low wind speeds that often leave the air still with its pollutants.

Besides Bhiwadi, AQI in Jhunjhunu reached 232 on Tuesday, falling in the 'poor' category.

Earlier on Sunday, the AQI was 414 in Jhunjhunu city, making the pollution level 'severe'. Jhunjhunu Collector Ramavtar Meena has instructed people suffering from asthma and other serious pre-existing diseases to use masks. Imposing a strict ban on burning garbage, the Municipal Council was asked to implement a plan to control dust and soil by giving priority to cleaning work at night.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.