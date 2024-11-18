Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh Meets Textile Industry Of Panipat, Urges Them To Develop New Textile Products With Different Blends

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 18 November 2024, Chandigarh: Union Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh met with textile manufacturers and exporters of Panipat, Haryana during his visit to the city today, November 18, 2024. More than 150 representatives of manufacturers and exporters from the region participated in the meeting. The meeting sought to address key issues impacting the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and industries in the textiles sector, particularly in Panipat, a key hub for textiles and handlooms in India.



Addressing the industry, the Textiles Minister mentioned about the need for developing new products with different blends, such as jute with bamboo, and recycled cotton with synthetic fibres, on floor-covering and carpet products.



The interaction between the Textiles Minister and the industry was organized by the Handloom Export Promotion Council, an organization under the aegis of the Office of Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, in coordination with Panipat Exporters Association. Senior officials of the Ministry of Textiles, including Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Dr. M Beena; and Chairperson, HEPC and President of the Panipat Exporters Association Shri Lalit Kumar Goel were present in the meeting.



The meeting discussed policy matters concerning infrastructure development, export promotion strategies, Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), and policy support for SMEs in improving their growth and international competitiveness. The meeting underscored the importance of collaboration between the government and industry stakeholders to address these challenges and work towards the long-term growth of India's textiles and export sectors.



During his visit to Panipat, the Textiles Minister visited the factories of some of the leading handloom, home textiles and recycled yarn manufacturing units in the region, such as Mahajan Overseas, Excellent Fabtex, Shree Jee International, ASM Home furnishing and H R Overseas, and held discussions with the management of these units.



During the factory visits, the Textiles Minster emphasized on the need to utilise Green Energy for meeting 100% of the energy requirements of the factories. The Minister also suggested the Panipat carpet and floor-covering industries to collaborate with the jute industry of Kolkata and utilize jute as a raw material.



The Minister urged the industries to gear up to achieve the target of a textile market of size 350 BN USD with exports of 150 BN USD by the year 2030.



In her keynote address at the meeting with industry representatives, the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Dr. Beena briefed on the export potential for various products of Panipat and urged the exporters to utilise the opportunities accordingly.

