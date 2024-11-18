Erdogan says UN failed to avoid conflicts

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for global governance reforms, asserting that the United Nations has been ineffective in preventing conflicts around the world. Speaking with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Erdogan criticized the UN’s inability to address crises, particularly in Gaza, and emphasized Turkey's efforts to push for actions like blocking arms sales to Israel and advocating for a two-state solution.



Erdogan, a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, praised Brazil’s opposition to Israeli aggression and its efforts to bring "Global Governance Reform" to the forefront during its G20 presidency. He argued that the international community needs to modernize key institutions, including the UN, to better address global challenges. The G20 summit’s agenda includes discussions on reforming international institutions like the UN, IMF, World Bank, and WTO.

