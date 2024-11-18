Russian MP: US Authorization For Ukrainian Strikes On Russia Could Trigger World War III

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A Russian lawmaker has warned that U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use American weapons to strike Russian territory is an unprecedented step that could lead to the outbreak of World War III.

Vladimir Dzhabarov stated that Russia's response to such actions would be“immediate.”

Speaking to TASS, Russia's state news agency, Dzhabarov said that if World War III begins, the responsibility will lie with Biden, who he noted will no longer be U.S. president in two months.

These remarks come as President Biden, for the first time, authorized Ukraine to use American long-range missiles for strikes deep inside Russian territory.

Sources told Reuters that Ukraine is expected to begin deploying these Western long-range missiles in the coming days, though no further details were provided.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had for months been requesting his Western allies to permit the use of long-range weapons for attacks on Russian soil. However, the U.S. and other Western nations had previously rejected these requests, fearing escalation of the conflict and further antagonizing Russia.

The Biden administration's shift in policy reflects a growing commitment to bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities amid ongoing Russian aggression.

Russia has repeatedly warned that any attacks on its territory with foreign weaponry would be seen as direct involvement by Western nations, increasing the risk of broader conflict.

The authorization of long-range missile use highlights the deepening complexity of the war, as Western nations balance supporting Ukraine with avoiding direct confrontation with Russia.

Analysts warn that this decision could provoke more aggressive Russian retaliation, further destabilizing the region and potentially pulling additional countries into the conflict.

The escalation of war between Russia and Ukraine, coupled with the involvement of Western powers, has complicated the prospect of peace in the region.

As military strategies evolve and external actors play a larger role, the pathway to a diplomatic resolution becomes increasingly challenging, risking long-term instability and broader geopolitical consequences.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram