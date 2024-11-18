Musk threatens to take legal actions against individuals behind Russia-links smears

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has threatened to take action against those accusing him of having secret connections with Russia, calling for consequences against the individuals behind the claims. The billionaire entrepreneur made the remark on his social platform, X, on Saturday, stating, “I’m going to find out who’s making these accusations and nuke them.” His statement follows calls from US Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Jack Reed for an investigation into alleged communications between Musk and Russian officials.



The senators based their request on an article in the Wall Street Journal, which cited anonymous sources claiming Musk had multiple conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials in 2022. However, the article provided no concrete evidence to support these assertions. The senators raised concerns about Musk's role as a government contractor, given his companies Tesla and SpaceX’s involvement in government-funded projects. They questioned whether Musk’s potential access to classified information made him a security risk, suggesting that his companies might no longer be eligible for government contracts.



Musk dismissed the accusations, calling the senators “puppets” and demanding to know who authored the letter. He vowed to hold those responsible for promoting what he called “foreign interference hoaxes” accountable. Musk’s response mirrors similar unfounded allegations of Russian ties that were made against former President Donald Trump, which ultimately lacked substantiation.



The Kremlin has also denied the claims, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissing the allegations as political fodder. Musk, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump, was recently appointed by the president-elect to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The department will focus on reducing government waste.

