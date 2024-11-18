Congresswoman brands Trump’s choice for intel director as ‘Russian asset’

(MENAFN) Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz has labeled Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for national intelligence director, as a “likely Russian asset.” Speaking on MSNBC on Friday, Schultz criticized for making “irresponsible” cabinet appointments, claiming Gabbard’s nomination would be dangerous for U.S. intelligence.



Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Reserve, has been a vocal critic of U.S. military interventions and left the Party in 2022 following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. She joined the Party in 2023 and has since supported Trump. In announcing her nomination, Trump praised Gabbard for her fearless leadership and believed she would bring valuable experience to the intelligence community, which oversees agencies like the NSA, CIA, and FBI.



Schultz, however, accused Gabbard of having met with war criminals and violating U.S. State Department guidelines by secretly visiting Syria to meet with President Bashar al-Assad. She further suggested that Gabbard was seen by many as a Russian asset, though she did not provide evidence to substantiate her claim. Gabbard has yet to respond to the accusations but expressed gratitude for her nomination on social media, vowing to defend U.S. security and freedom.



Schultz's remarks drew backlash online, with critics calling her accusations unfounded and defamatory. Some Twitter users pointed out that accusations of being a "Russian asset" are frequently leveled against figures disliked by the left. Gabbard is not the only Trump pick to face such allegations; earlier in the day, two prominent Democratic senators called for an investigation into SpaceX CEO Elon Musk over similar claims of Russian ties.

