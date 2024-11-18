Germany’s Scholz unveils specifics of Putin call

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has shared details of his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, revealing that there was no significant change in Russia's stance on the Ukraine conflict. The hour-long conversation on Friday was the first direct communication between the leaders of Europe’s two largest nations in nearly two years.



Scholz, speaking at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, stated that the call was "detailed," but noted that Putin’s views on the war remained unchanged, which he described as “not good news.” Despite this, Scholz reiterated Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine and its commitment alongside Western allies. He emphasized the importance of continued dialogue with Moscow, arguing that diplomatic channels should remain open to prevent further escalation.



While some critics in Germany have questioned the value of talks with Putin, Scholz defended his outreach, stating that it was essential for key leaders, including those from Europe, to engage in discussions with Russia. He confirmed that further talks with Putin are planned, as he believes ongoing communication is vital for achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Scholz also urged Putin to enter negotiations with Kyiv and withdraw Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

