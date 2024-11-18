Western, Ukrainian leaders face difficult predicament

(MENAFN) Western and Ukrainian leaders now face a difficult predicament, as the landscape shifts with the anticipated return of former President Donald Trump. With Trump’s rise as president-elect, there is a strong possibility he will fulfill his campaign promise to quickly bring an end to the proxy war in Ukraine—a development that could bring relief to both Ukrainians and Russians who are suffering in a conflict that may have been avoidable and is now largely seen as a lost cause for Ukraine.



For Ukrainian leaders, however, the path to peace will be fraught with challenges. As Russia gains the upper hand on the battlefield, achieving peace will likely require Ukraine and its Western backers to make major concessions, possibly surrendering more territory and abandoning hopes of NATO membership. This marks a stark departure from earlier offers in 2022, which Ukraine rejected, and it reflects Russia’s uncompromising stance on the war’s terms.



Moscow’s demands are clear: peace will not come cheap. The settlement will have to recognize Russia’s territorial gains and its security interests, particularly ensuring Ukraine’s full neutrality and the abandonment of NATO ambitions. These terms, according to Russian officials, are non-negotiable and must also include an end to sanctions and a reshaping of European security. Should the West fail to meet these demands, Russia is prepared for a prolonged conflict, which could lead to even greater losses for Ukraine and its allies.



While some in the West, like former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen, hold out hope that Trump might reverse course and deepen U.S. involvement in the war, Trump’s rhetoric suggests otherwise. His firm stance on reducing America’s engagement in the Ukraine conflict aligns with a broader strategic shift, likely in favor of focusing on China rather than extending the Ukraine war further. As Trump prepares to take office, his approach could force Ukraine to make painful compromises, potentially undermining President Zelensky's political future and regime.

