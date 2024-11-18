Iran falsifies claims about its envoy meeting Musk

(MENAFN) The Iranian Foreign has rejected reports claiming that the country’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, held a secret meeting with Elon Musk earlier this week. The allegations, reported by the New York Times, suggested that the meeting in New York was aimed at easing tensions between the US and Iran. The sources cited in the report described the meeting as "positive," but Iranian officials quickly dismissed the claims as false.



Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei expressed surprise that the media had readily circulated such unverified reports, calling them “false.” Both Musk and the Iranian mission to the UN have yet to comment on the issue. Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, also refused to address the reports, stating that the president-elect would not comment on “private meetings that may or may not have taken place.”



Musk, a prominent supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, has been seen with the president-elect following his victory, and the tech mogul has been a key donor to Trump’s campaign. This comes amid growing tensions between the US and Iran, especially after Trump’s first term, which saw the US exit the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and escalate sanctions against Tehran. Additionally, Trump ordered the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020, further heightening hostilities.



While some reports have claimed that Iran poses specific threats against Trump, the Iranian government has dismissed such allegations, labeling them as “comedy.”

