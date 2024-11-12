Discovery of large quantities of natural gas in Jordan sparks debate

(MENAFN) The discovery of large quantities of natural in the Risha field, located in northeastern Jordan, has sparked a debate over whether these reserves will be sufficient for local consumption or export. The Director of Natural Resources at the Ministry of Energy, Bahjat Al-Adwan, has estimated the reserves at 9.4 trillion cubic feet, noting that studies suggest the gas could be commercially viable for either domestic use or export. This discovery has generated optimism about the potential for reducing Jordan's reliance on imported energy.



However, the Ministry of Energy's spokesperson, Linda Al-Naimat, has tempered expectations, stating that it is too early to discuss the possibility of exporting gas. Currently, the gas produced may only meet part of Jordan's domestic energy needs. While the reserves are significant, the country is still grappling with high energy import costs, importing around 90 percent of its oil requirements. The government is focused on increasing gas production to reduce energy expenditures.



Jordanian economic expert Salama Al-Darawi emphasized that the energy sector is undergoing strategic transformations, particularly in relation to the Risha field's gas potential. Al-Darawi explained that the priority for Jordan is to boost gas production from the field, aiming to increase daily output from 31 million cubic feet to 50 million by the end of 2024, with a long-term goal of reaching 200 million cubic feet per day by 2030. This production increase is crucial for meeting the country's growing energy demand.



Awni Al-Daoud, a prominent Jordanian economic writer, highlighted the importance of the discovery for the country's energy security. If the announced reserves are accurate, he pointed out that they could support Jordan's natural gas needs for up to 60 years. With the energy sector and many factories relying heavily on gas, this discovery presents an opportunity to reduce energy costs and reliance on external sources, which are often vulnerable to disruptions.

