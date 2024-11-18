(MENAFN) Elon Musk has ridiculed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s claim of independence in negotiations, commenting on the leader’s “amazing” sense of humor after Zelensky insisted that the U.S. could not pressure Ukraine into peace talks with Russia. During a Ukrainian interview on Saturday, Zelensky was asked if former President had pushed him to consider negotiations. Zelensky responded by emphasizing Ukraine's independence and his personal ability to stand firm in talks with U.S. leaders, including Trump, Joe Biden, and European officials.



Musk shared the interview clip on his platform, X, mocking Zelensky’s statement by noting his “amazing” sense of humor, linking to a BBC article highlighting Zelensky’s comedic background before entering politics. While SpaceX, Musk’s company, has supplied Ukraine with Starlink internet terminals, Musk has been vocal in his belief that Ukraine cannot win the war with Russia militarily and that a negotiated settlement is the only viable solution. Musk, a supporter of Trump, has become one of the president-elect’s closest advisers since Trump’s election victory.



Reports suggest Musk joined a phone call between Trump and Zelensky last week, though Musk has not confirmed his participation. However, Musk later posted on X that “the senseless killing will end soon. Time is up for the warmonger profiteers,” signaling his stance on the conflict’s resolution. Musk’s comments come amid Ukraine’s heavy reliance on foreign aid, with the U.S. and European countries providing billions to support Ukraine’s economy and military.



As Ukraine depends on Western support, Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have suggested that any peace talks will likely be held with Western leaders, not Zelensky, whom they describe as a "puppet" of the West.

MENAFN18112024000045015687ID1108896712