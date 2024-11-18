Trump sits with head of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund at UFC fight

(MENAFN) President-elect made a notable appearance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, attending a UFC fight with an influential entourage that included Elon Musk, Kid Rock, RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and UFC President Dana White. Adding to the buzz, Trump was also seen seated near a prominent figure from Saudi Arabia.



In widely circulated footage from the event, Trump was spotted engaging in conversation with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), as Musk and others enjoyed the fights. Al-Rumayyan’s presence at the event drew attention due to his significant role in global finance.



When approached for comment, Trump’s transition team declined to respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiries about the interaction. The discussion between Trump and Al-Rumayyan remains unspecified.



The PIF, governed by Al-Rumayyan and controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, serves as Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. As of July, Reuters estimated the fund’s assets to be around USD925 billion, solidifying its position as a major player in global investment.

