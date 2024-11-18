CIA, FBI get sued by Malcolm X family

(MENAFN) Three of Malcolm X’s daughters have filed a lawsuit against the CIA, FBI, and the New York Department, accusing the agencies of being complicit in the assassination of the civil rights leader. The lawsuit, filed on Friday in a Manhattan court, claims that the agencies were aware of a plot to kill Malcolm X but failed to intervene. According to the complaint, the NYPD arrested his security team just days before the killing, while FBI and CIA agents, who were reportedly present at the scene of the shooting, did nothing to prevent it.



The lawsuit alleges that there was a "corrupt, unlawful, and unconstitutional" alliance between the government agencies and the individuals responsible for Malcolm X’s murder, a conspiracy that went unchecked and was actively concealed by the authorities. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family, stated at a press conference that the agencies had a role in the assassination of "one of the greatest thought leaders of the 20th century."



Crump also accused the agencies of obstructing the Shabazz family’s access to the truth and their pursuit of justice. The murder of Malcolm X in 1965 was initially blamed on three members of the Nation of Islam (NOI), but after a lengthy legal battle, two of the men—Muhammad Abdul Aziz and Khalil Islam—were exonerated in 2021 following the revelation that key evidence had been withheld by the FBI. The family’s new lawsuit aims to hold the government accountable for its alleged role in both the killing and the subsequent cover-up.



Malcolm X was known for his advocacy for black nationalism and racial separation, which contrasted sharply with Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of integration. While he later moderated his stance, his earlier views on racial segregation led to alliances with groups like the Ku Klux Klan and the American Nazi Party, both of which supported the idea of racial separation.

