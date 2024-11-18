Trump complies list of US army officers to face court-martial over Afghan ‘treason’

(MENAFN) Donald Trump's transition team is reportedly compiling a list of U.S. military officers to face court-martial over their handling of the chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. According to NBC News, sources indicate that charges as severe as treason are being considered. Matt Flynn, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense, is said to be leading a commission investigating the origins of the two-decade-long war and the flawed execution of the withdrawal.



The sources emphasized that the investigation is being taken very seriously, with some military commanders potentially recalled to active duty to face charges. Trump has previously called the withdrawal a "humiliation," and his nominee for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, has criticized military leadership for what he described as mismanagement and failure, leading to unnecessary deaths and disgrace. Flynn, however, denied any involvement in the matter, with his attorney claiming the reports were based on false sources seeking political advantage.

