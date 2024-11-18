Media reports UK’s richest college ‘regrets’ helping Ukrainians

(MENAFN) Professor Dame Sally Davies, the head of Trinity College at the University of Cambridge, has expressed regret over the institution's decision to create a relief fund for Ukrainians following the Russian invasion in 2022. During a recent meeting, Davies acknowledged that the fund, which was established with £250,000 to aid Ukrainian students and scholars, inadvertently set a problematic precedent for how the college should respond to global conflicts.



The college, the wealthiest in the UK, had previously divested from Russian companies due to the war in Ukraine, but it has faced criticism for not offering a similar relief fund for Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Protests and demands from students for equal treatment have highlighted this perceived double standard, especially as Trinity holds investments in arms companies, including Israel's Elbit Systems, which manufactures drones used by the Israeli military.



In a meeting with student unions, Davies stated that the college would not divest from arms companies, and that there was a consensus among the administration on this stance. When questioned about the lack of support for Palestinians, Davies reportedly said that she regretted the Ukraine relief fund's creation, as it set expectations for similar responses to future conflicts. This statement contradicted earlier assurances that the college would review its investments and consider student-led input on the matter. However, a college spokesperson later downplayed Davies' comments, clarifying that they were part of a broader discussion on how to address conflict-related humanitarian issues.



Sources within the college suggest that there is still some internal debate over whether Trinity will eventually divest from arms companies, with many in the administration believing that an educational institution should not profit from weapons investments.

