Israel murders Hezbollah press director

(MENAFN) Hezbollah spokesperson Mohammed Afif was killed in an Israeli on Beirut on Sunday, according to a Hezbollah official speaking to the Associated Press. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have not commented on the attack, which struck central Beirut without warning, hitting a local office of the Syrian Ba'ath Party. The strike resulted in multiple fatalities, including Afif, with at least four bodies counted in the street by an AP reporter at the scene.



The IDF did not issue an evacuation order prior to the attack, as it sometimes does before targeting densely populated areas. Afif, who had managed Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV and later served as the group's spokesman, had been an outspoken figure, notably following the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in September.



This latest attack is part of a broader Israeli campaign against Hezbollah officials since mid-September, with Israeli ground forces having entered southern Lebanon in early October. While the IDF has confirmed nearly 50 soldiers killed in the operation, Hezbollah claims the actual death toll is much higher. As of Sunday, IDF airstrikes in Lebanon have resulted in the deaths of over 3,400 people, though the tally does not distinguish between militants and civilians.

