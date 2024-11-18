Musk responds to Biden allegedly permitting deep strikes on Russia

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and close ally of President-elect Donald Trump, has reacted to President Joe Biden's reported authorization of long-range missile strikes on Russian territory by supporting a social post that said "libs love war." The comment aligns with Musk's criticism of ongoing U.S. involvement in the Ukraine conflict.



Biden’s approval, which comes just months before his term ends, grants Ukraine permission to use American-supplied Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to strike deep within Russia, including targets in the Kursk Region. The decision marks a major escalation, as Ukraine had previously only used these missiles against regions like Crimea, Donetsk, and Lugansk, all of which are contested territories that the U.S. considers Ukrainian.



Musk’s response to the development came after Utah Senator Mike Lee, a Republican, criticized liberals for their apparent enthusiasm for war, claiming that it leads to bigger government. Musk concurred, replying “True” to the comment. Musk has consistently advocated for a negotiated end to the war, expressing doubts about Ukraine’s military victory over Russia. He also endorsed Trump earlier this year, aligning with the president-elect’s stance of quickly ending the conflict.



Musk is not alone in his criticism. Richard Grenell, a former intelligence chief under Trump, condemned Biden's move as an unnecessary escalation. Donald Trump Jr. echoed this sentiment, accusing the military-industrial complex of pushing for war before Trump can take office and push for peace.



The escalation comes with dire warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has stated that any strikes on Russian soil using American weapons would be seen as NATO directly entering the war, which could lead to severe repercussions against Western interests.

