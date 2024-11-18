Chinese student murders eight in stabbing spree

(MENAFN) A tragic stabbing spree on Saturday evening at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing, Jiangsu province, left eight people dead and 17 others injured. The suspect, a 21-year-old student, was arrested at the scene after he confessed to the murders without hesitation. Authorities stated that the assailant was a recent who had failed his exams and was frustrated over not receiving a graduation certificate and dissatisfaction with his internship compensation. In his anger, he returned to the campus to carry out the violent attack.



This incident follows a recent surge in violent crimes in China. Just five days prior, a man in Zhuhai used his car to kill at least 35 people outside a stadium, reportedly driven by anger over a divorce. A similar stabbing incident occurred in Shanghai a month earlier, where a man killed three people and injured 15 due to financial issues.



With strict firearm laws in China, mass violence often involves knives. High-profile school attacks, like the 2012 Chenpeng Village Primary School massacre in Henan province, are rare but notable examples of such incidents. In that attack, the perpetrator killed around 20 people, similar to the infamous Sandy Hook shooting in the U.S. that occurred on the same day.

