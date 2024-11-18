Trudeau supports Scholz’s call to Putin over Ukraine

(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau has expressed backing for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir regarding the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The call, the first between the two leaders since December 2022, saw Scholz urge Russia to negotiate with Ukraine for a fair and lasting peace while reiterating Germany's commitment to supporting Ukraine. Putin, in turn, blamed NATO’s aggressive policy for the war.



Trudeau, who has consistently advocated for a strong stance against Russia, stated the importance of maintaining communication with Moscow, despite disagreements. He emphasized the need to end the violence in Ukraine and acknowledged the possibility of peace talks in the future, contingent on support from the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump.



While Trudeau remains committed to Ukraine’s victory and sovereignty, he expressed deep distrust of Putin, noting that the level of trust in the Russian leader is at an all-time low. Trudeau has previously resisted calls for a ceasefire and has supported Ukraine's demand for the full withdrawal of Russian troops from its territories.

