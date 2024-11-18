Lease Financing Key To Unlocking A Green Energy Bonanza

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Although will exceed US$3 trillion in 2024, exceeding spending on oil, and for the first time, constraints are delaying many projects.

“As the era of cheap borrowing comes to an end, certain kinds of investment are being held back by higher financing costs,” the Paris-based International Energy Agency wrote in its World Energy Investment 2024 report.

Lease financing, a mainstay of the equipment market, will unlock financing for projects that might struggle to find conventional support, according to Samuel Sun, president of the Asia Development and Investment Bank , a regional policy bank with offices in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

ADIB has just formed an alliance with DeepGreenX, an AI provider offering project management and carbon trading services, to invest $140 billion into lease financing for alternative energy during the next five years.

Leasing made possible the modern auto and aircraft industries, and the ADIB alliance to DeepGreenX may establish critical mass in the green energy equipment market.

ADIB's $140 billion commitment might finance a much larger volume of equipment sales because equipment leases can be repackaged into asset-backed securities and resold to investors. Securitization of auto leases is a $30 billion a year market in the United States, while the aircraft lease securitization market is perhaps half that size.

Large government subsidies haven't been sufficient to unblock renewable energy projects in Europe as well as the Global South, largely because the upfront costs of equipment are prohibitive. Lease financing allows project operators to pay for the use of equipment out of operating cash flow, rather than raise the whole capital amount in advance.

The ADIB-DeepGreenX approach could have a major impact on the global volume of project finance. Coherent Market Insights, an India-based market intelligence and consulting firm , wrote earlier this year,“The global solar lease service market size is estimated to be valued at $14.84 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $49.26 billion by 2030.” The ADIB program is an order of magnitude larger than the firm's projections for the lease market.