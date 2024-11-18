Hezbollah Media Chief Mohammed Afif Killed In Israeli Strike On Beirut

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Israeli strike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Sunday resulted in the death of Hezbollah's relations chief, Mohammed Afif, according to the Times of Israel. Hezbollah has confirmed Afif's death.

Afif was killed in an IDF strike on the headquarters of the Syrian Ba'ath Party in central Beirut, Times of Israel reported.

In a post on X, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, "ELIMINATED: Chief Propagandist and Spokesperson of Hezbollah, Mohammed Afif. Afif was a senior Hezbollah military operative, in contact with senior officials and directly involved in advancing and executing Hezbollah's terrorist activities against Israel. Messages broadcasted by Afif to the Lebanese media glorified and incited terrorist activities against Israel, and he was responsible for numerous psychological terror operations against the Israeli public."

It further said, "Afif's impact on the terrorist organization proves that he was directly involved in Hezbollah's terrorist activity against the State of Israel."





Israel is yet to confirm the killing of the Hezbollah spokesman, as per the Times of Israel.

According to Al Jazeera, Mohammed Afif was a prominent figure for Hezbollah, having hosted several press conferences where he provided updates on Israeli airstrikes. He also managed Hezbollah's Al-Manar television station for several years before becoming the group's top media relations officer.

In recent statements, Afif had asserted that Hezbollah possessed enough weapons to engage in a "long war" against Israel, according to Al Jazeera.