Bengaluru Traffic Compared To '149 Hour Drive In Russia': Netizens Fume, 'Why Always Degrade...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru traffic has often been the talk of the town, with netizens cracking jokes and memes about it. However, in an unusual incident, the internet reacted bitterly after a woman compared a '149 hour drive in Russia' to Bengaluru traffic.

The original post, accompanied by a map, claimed,“You can drive for 149 hours across Russia and still be in Russia.” A Bengaluru woman, who goes by the name of Anagha on X, reposted the same, stating "You can do that in Bangalore traffic too."

Netizens 'offended' by Bengaluru traffic joke

The woman's retort had several netizens fuming on the social media platform X. "Not always the jokes are good, this attitude must stop, If that was the case you could not have posted by sitting in 4 walled room. It is not different from any cities also and also bringing any Indian city by Indian is unwarranted," commented one user.

| Viral video of 'Doodh Cola' from Kolkata stuns internet, netizens say THIS

“Bengaluru is way better than Paris, London, Dhaka, Jakarta,” wrote another user.

A third user elaborated about how Bengaluru traffic was much more controlled as compared to other metros like Mumbai and Delhi.“Why always degrade Bangalore? Did you travel in other cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, poona? Bangalore traffic is much more controlled than any other City traffic. Good and check,” commented the user.

| Inside Bengaluru's 'Billionaire Street': Here's why it's the costliest address

“Yours is a megacity. Naturally, like all megacities, the traffic congestion around the world is similar. Your city provides jobs to millions. Your city is the only city known worldwide. Please don't mock it,” commented another user

Meanwhile, several other users joined in to mock Bengaluru's traffic with hilarious memes and gifs. While one posted an Ed Sheeran gif, to highlight that the electronic capital's traffic was“brutal,” another user commented that it was“just a light hearted joke.”

| B'luru woman abuses auto driver after he confronts her over ride cancellation Netizens compare Texas traffic to situation in Bengaluru

Amid all the madness about Bengaluru , some users also took the opportunity to compare the“149 hour drive” map to the traffic situation in Texas, and parts of West Kent.



