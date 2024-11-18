RBI To Take On Google, Microsoft With Its First-Ever Cloud Platform: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Reserve of India (RBI ) plans to launch an affordable, local cloud data storage pilot programme in 2025, for firms, Reuters reported, citing two sources. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative by a major central bank.

India's cloud services was estimated to be at $8.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow up to $24.2 billion by 2028. But it is largely dominated by foreign players. The RBI's new initiative will use local IT companies and compete with global providers like Web Services (AWS ), Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, it added.

“We want to start implementing on a smaller scale in the next few months,” said one source, identified only as a senior executive working on the project.

Livemint could not independently verify the report.

According to the sources, the RBI's research department, known as the Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS), will steer the initial work. It will later be developed in partnership with one or more private tech companies.

According to the source, the pilot will be expanded in phases over the next few years and will cater to the budgets of smaller banks and financial services companies. EY has been appointed as an advisor to the project.

The second source told the news agency that the project's funding is set to come from the RBI's $2.72 billion asset development fund, with later-stage equity funds to be invited.

The report added that the cost of the project could not be determined, and no details have yet been officially confirmed. Further, the RBI did not respond to queries.