Altcoins Gain Momentum

Market Picture
The crypto market capitalisation hit a new high of $3.09 trillion on Monday morning (+1% in 24 hours), driven by altcoins. The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed index reached 90 over the weekend, with the index only higher in late 2020 and early 2021. By Monday, the index had fallen back to 83, still consistent with extreme greed.
