Deputy Prime Minister, French Minister Of Armed Forces Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met Minister of the French H E Sebastien Lecornu and his accompanying delegation, currently on a visit to Qatar.



During the meeting, they discussed topics of shared interest, as well as cooperation and relations between the two sides and ways to strengthen them. High-ranking officials and officers from the two sides attended the meeting.