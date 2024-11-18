Deputy Prime Minister, French Minister Of Armed Forces Discuss Bilateral Cooperation
11/18/2024 4:00:24 AM
QNA
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met Minister of the French armed forces H E Sebastien Lecornu and his accompanying delegation, currently on a visit to Qatar.
During the meeting, they discussed topics of shared interest, as well as cooperation and relations between the two sides and ways to strengthen them. High-ranking officials and officers from the two sides attended the meeting.
