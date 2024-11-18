(MENAFN) A Russian Court charged Menlo Park, California-based USD2 decillion, which keep increasing every single day over punishments for non-payment, for blocking content on YouTube, based on reports.



Russian news agency stated that Google is in debt to the Russian government the amount of USD2 decillion, which is a 34-figure number.



The world’s combined is expected to be USD110 trillion, which is a 15-figure number.



"Google was called by a Russian court to administrative liability under Art. 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code for removing channels on the YouTube platform," attorney Ivan Morozov informed the Russian news agency. "The court ordered the company to restore these channels."



The news agency announced that Morozov stated the ruling stipulates that if Google does not pay the debt in nine months, the charge is going to double each day, with no limit to the number.



The ruling also stipulates that Google will be allowed to come back to Russia only after fulfilling with the court’s desire.

MENAFN18112024000045016755ID1108895971