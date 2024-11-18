Iran’s month-on-month non-oil shipments increase above 62 percent

(MENAFN) Ruhollah Latifi informed IRIB that Iran shipped 18.359 million tons of non-oil cargos amounted to USD6.771 billion in the mentioned period, further registering a 58.6 percent surge in terms of weight.



At the same time, some 3.45 million tons of products worth USD6.927 billion were imported into the nation in the mentioned period, reflecting a 21.4 percent surge in terms of value, and a 2.2 percent rise in terms of weight, annually.



Iran's main export terminus throughout this month was Iraq with USD2.78 billion worth of imports from the Islamic Republic, then comes China with USD1.434 billion, Turkey with USD925 million, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with more than USD783 million, and Afghanistan with USD249 million.



At the meantime, the nation’s main five sources of imports in the initial month of autumn were the UAE with USD2.18 billion, China with USD1.755 billion, Turkey with USD1.442 billion, Germany with USD200 million, and Russia with USD161 million worth of imports.



Based on the former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the amount of Iran’s foreign trade hit USD99.7 billion throughout the initial seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21).



Mohammad Rezvanifar stated that of the stated number, USD60.2 billion was the amount of the nation’s shipments, and USD39.5 billion was the amount of the imports.



He put the amount of non-oil shipments at USD32.5 billion, oil shipments at USD27 billion, and technical-engineering shipments at USD700 million in the mentioned period.

