(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 November 2024 - OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand will bring the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC to global markets in its upcoming OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones. The world's first globally available devices to feature MediaTek's powerful new chipset, the Dimensity 9400 combines second-generation All Big Core design with industry-leading AI, compute, gaming and photography capabilities for ultra performance.





"Find X8 Series will put ultra-grade gaming, imaging, and smoothness in customers hands, and this world-class performance is made possible thanks to our strong partnership with MediaTek. We look forward to MediaTek and OPPO continuing to propel advanced technology forward as the core driving force, bringing more innovation to global user" - Andy WU, OPPO Vice President, President of Find Product Line



"For many years, OPPO and MediaTek have worked together with the same mission: to continuously explore and lead the development of new technologies. The Dimensity 9400 is a game-changing chipset, with its second-generation All Big Core design delivering class-leading power and incredible performance. We can't wait for more people to experience it in OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro."- Dr. Yenchi Lee, General Manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit, MediaTek



The Dimensity 9400 adopts MediaTek's second-generation All Big Core design, integrating one Arm Cortex-X925 core operating at 3.62GHz, combined with 3x Cortex-X4 and 4x Cortex-A720 cores. This design offers 35% faster single-core performance and 28% faster multi-core performance compared to MediaTek's previous generation flagship chipset [i], so everything from day-to-day use on Find X8 Series to 4K video edits and intensive multi-tasking across apps will be a smooth ride.



Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are also gaming powerhouses. MediaTek's 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 delivers up to 40% faster raytracing performance compared to the previous generation, plus PC-level features with opacity micromaps (OMM) support for realistic effects. The chipset's powerful GPU also offers a 41% peak performance boost with up to 44% greater efficiency i, so users can game for longer. In real-world terms, this power combined with OPPO's custom cooling system for Find X8 and Find X8 Pro ensures both can playback demanding games while delivering consistent, high frame rates even at maximum graphics settings.



Built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, the Dimensity 9400 is up to 40% more power-efficient i, allowing users to enjoy longer battery life without sacrificing on performance. Matched with Find X8 Series' high-capacity Silicon-Carbon battery technology, this combination makes multi-day battery a reality.



Powering Find X8 Series and ColorOS's advanced AI capabilities, MediaTek's 8th Generation NPU boasts exceptional generative AI performance, offering up to 80% faster large language model (LLM) prompt performance while also being up to 35% more power efficient when computing AI tasks [ii].



Taking advantage of the Dimensity 9400's powerful on-device AI capabilities, OPPO has worked with MediaTek to integrate Google Gemini Nano's language intelligence within Magic Compose. In Google Messages, this feature creates context-aware replies in a range of tones across multiple languages, saving time and helping hit the right notes, with reply styles including Excited, Chill, Lyrical, Formal, Short, and even Shakespeare.



By combining the power of MediaTek's Imagiq 1090 ISP with Find X8 Series' Hasselblad Master Camera System and HyperTone Image Engine, photography and video performance is better than ever. From advancements in AI-powered zoom, lowlight performance and HDR video as well as smooth zoom between cameras, Find X8 and Find X8 Pro's cameras are set to excel. The Dimensity 9400 also uses up to 14% less power when shooting 4K video at 60fps i, a favourite setting for creators, so Find X8 Series can shoot better-looking, smoother footage for longer.



OPPO's AI LinkBoost matched with MediaTek's upgrades to the Dimensity 9400's connectivity suite ensures whether online gaming or uploading a video at a crowded stadium, Find X8 Series gives you the best chance for an interruption-free connection. And this exemplary stability extends to Wi-Fi, with MediaTek Xtra RangeTM 3.0 delivering up to 30m greater WiFi coverage ii.



Stay tuned to learn more about Find X8 Series, powered by the incredible MediaTek Dimensity 9400 at the upcoming global launch event.



[i] When compared to previous generation chipset

[ii] Data from MediaTek







