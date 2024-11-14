Global Ginger Ale Market Growth: Projected To Reach $3.52 Billion By 2028 With An Impressive 6.0% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The ginger ale market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.63 billion in 2023 to $2.79 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth can be attributed to cultural influences, marketing efforts, the impact of the prohibition era, health trends, and the rise of mixology and cocktails.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Ginger Ale Market and Its Growth Rate?

The ginger ale market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $3.52 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth during this period can be attributed to shifting consumer preferences, an emphasis on sustainability and ethical consumption, the rise of e-commerce, increasing demand for functional beverages, trends in mixology and culinary innovation, and global market expansion. Key trends expected during the forecast period include the popularity of craft and artisanal varieties, a shift towards low-sugar and natural ingredients, the growth of functional beverages, premiumization, and new flavor infusions and blends.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Ginger Ale Market?

The growing number of health-conscious individuals is expected to drive the expansion of the ginger ale market. Health-conscious people are those who prioritize maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The antioxidants in ginger offer anti-inflammatory benefits and potential advantages for conditions like nausea, migraines, and heart health. As these individuals seek healthier food and beverage options for their health benefits, their preference for beverages like ginger ale with health-promoting qualities is helping to fuel the market's growth.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Ginger Ale Market?

Major companies operating in the ginger ale market report are Dr Pepper/Seven Up Inc., Boylan Bottling Co., Hansen's Natural Corporation, Vernors and Hansen Natural Corporation, Buffalo Rock Company, Schweppes International Limited, Polar Beverages, Bruce Cost Fresh LLC, Zevia LLC, Fever-Tree Limited, Seagram Company Ltd., Reed's Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Ginger Ale Market?

Key players in the ginger ale market are concentrating on offering innovative solutions, such as carbonated mixers, to enhance their market position. Carbonated mixers are non-alcoholic drinks that feature carbonated water, providing a bubbly and refreshing element to cocktails and various mixed beverages.

What Are the Segments of the Global Ginger Ale Market?

1) By Type: Golden Ginger Ale, Dry Ginger Ale

2) By Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Sale Channel

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Ginger Ale Market

North America was the largest region in the ginger ale market in 2023. The regions covered in the ginger ale global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Ginger Ale Market Defined?

Ginger ale is a carbonated, sweetened non-alcoholic drink primarily flavored with the underground stem, or rhizome, of ginger. It includes preservatives such as citric acid and sodium benzoate, along with caramel coloring, and is enjoyed either on its own or as a mixer, often paired with alcoholic beverages.

