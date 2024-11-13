South Korean Intelligence Confirms DPRK Soldiers Already In Active Combat In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Intelligence Service of South Korea has confirmed that the North Korean military is already engaged in hostilities against the Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region.

This is reported by Yonhap with reference to the intelligence agency, Ukrinform reports.

North Korean "are already engaging in combat" against Ukraine, intelligence assesses.

"North Korean dispatched to Russia have moved to the Kursk region over the past two weeks and their deployment to battlefields has been completed," the National Intelligence Service said.

DW notes that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a meeting held on November 13 in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also confirmed that the North Korean military is already directly participating in live combat in Kursk region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said most of the 10,000 North Korean soldiers coached to Russia are already involved in hostilities against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region, alongside Russian forces.