S2 Capital Acquires 'The Landing At Pleasantdale' In Suburban Atlanta

The 618-unit purchase marks $500M of acquisitions in the past 12 months

Nov. 11, 2024

S2 Capital ("S2"), a national vertically integrated multifamily manager, today announced its of 'The Landing at Pleasantdale' ("Pleasantdale"). The property comprises 618 garden-style apartments in 72 buildings in an attractive, tree-filled, gated community on over 75 acres. Built in 1985, Pleasantdale is located at 3497 Meadowglenn Village Lane in Doraville, GA, a northeast Atlanta suburb. It was acquired through CBRE in an off-market direct transaction. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Leveraging ALVA, our internal Data & Analytics platform, S2 has built conviction in the NE Atlanta submarkets," said Scott Everett, CEO of S2 Capital. "Data suggests an inversion of the supply-demand imbalance, leading to significant positive absorption for Atlanta in conjunction with the first positive YoY occupancy gain in Q324 since Q122. Additionally, current effective rents sit $280 below comparable market properties, having witnessed a -12% drop in rents onsite YoY while surrounding comps have increased +1%, giving S2 conviction in their ability to execute their value-add business plan and deliver a superior living experience to tenants."

Michael Bippus, VP of Acquisitions at S2 Capital, said, "We have invested in more than 1,400 units in four properties in northeast Atlanta within five miles of Pleasantdale, and a fifth property nine miles northwest in Sandy Springs, and continue to seek opportunities to build our portfolio to increase our operational economies of scale. We will complete a value-add renovation program at Pleasantdale that has proven successful for the other assets in our portfolio."

Pleasantdale is convenient to I-85 and is a 30-minute drive to Atlanta. Doraville also has train service to both Atlanta and the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, about 25 miles southwest. Close by Doraville are top universities, including Emory University and Georgia State University, and employers such as Delta Air Lines, Amazon, Primerica, Americold, KIA Motors and Northside Hospital. The expansion of industrial parks along I-85 is expected to fuel job creation, with projections the region could see an increase of over 50,000 new logistics and transportation jobs in the next decade.

The spacious residences at Pleasantdale offer one, two and three-bedroom options, up to 1,543 square feet, with vaulted ceilings and washer/dryer connections. The apartments also include a private patio or balcony, fireplace, large closets and extra storage. Exterior amenities include a unique covered recreational dome, soccer field, pool, fitness center and dog park. Peachtree Creek runs adjacent to the property, and within a short distance is Murphey Chandler Park and Brook Run Park. Pleasantdale is also surrounded by a variety of retail, dining, and entertainment choices in Chamblee, Brookhaven, and Perimeter Mall.

Approximately 10% of the units at Pleasantdale have been fully renovated, and S2 plans to renovate the remaining 90% of classic units to compete with comparable renovated properties in the submarket, and to provide residents with a superior living experience. Interior renovations will include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, upgraded lighting and new flooring. Exterior renovation plans will feature extensive upgrades across the property.

About S2

Founded in 2012, S2 is a Dallas-based national multifamily investment platform specializing in value-add, opportunistic, and distressed investments. With approximately $10 billion in transaction volume, S2 has acquired over 48,000 units through 140 acquisitions across high-growth domestic markets. S2 is currently targeting opportunities in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, where job and population growth is expected to outpace the national average and contribute to significant renter demand. S2 is a vertically integrated multifamily investment platform investing through its series of commingled closed-end vehicles with skilled teams in acquisitions, capital formation, construction, asset management and operations working closely together to execute the firm's business plan. For more information, visit .

