Blockchain Reaction Unveils Fiatgate, A Non-Custodial White-Label Web3 Wallet And Exchange Solution

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Reaction , a company at the forefront of Web3, announced the launch of FiatGate , a user-friendly white-label non-custodial wallet & exchange designed to seamlessly bridge the gap between traditional finance and the world of cryptocurrencies.

FiatGate is the result of a strategic collaboration between Blockchain Reaction and its sister company EBANQ , renowned for its successful track record in delivering user-friendly white-label online banking software for over a decade. This partnership ensures that FiatGate is not only innovative but also built on a solid foundation of expertise and track record when it comes to performance and security.

FiatGate enables end-users to buy, sell and swap cryptocurrencies through pre-integrated regulated onramp and offramp providers and without the need for the company operating the platform to obtain a crypto license, since wallets are non-custodial and the integrated and regulated providers handle all KYC and AML compliance.

White label: Go live with your Web3 White-Label Non-Custodial Wallet & Exchange Platform under your own branding in under 72 hours.



Ironclad Security: Built on industry leading technologies and ISO 27001 certified cloud infrastructure powered by Magic and Vercel.



Out-of-the-box payment rails: Access to integrated onramp and offramp providers facilitating deposits and withdrawals using traditional payment rails such as SWIFT, SEPA, FPS, ACH, Fedwire, Apple Pay, Google Pay, VISA and Mastercard*.

Comprehensive Support: backed by the experienced EBANQ team, ensuring top-notch customer support and technical assistance.

"FiatGate represents a significant step forward in our mission to make DeFi and Web3 accessible and practical for everyday use. Our white-label self-custody platform brings ownership and asset control back to the end-users, without compromising user-friendliness" said Mikael Magnusson, CEO of Blockchain Reaction.

About Blockchain Reaction

Blockchain Reaction is a leading innovator in White-Label Non-Custodial Wallet & Exchange Platforms, dedicated to creating solutions that drive the adoption of decentralized systems. With a focus on security, scalability, and user experience, Blockchain Reaction is at the forefront of the Web3 and DeFi revolution.

About EBANQ

EBANQ has been a trusted provider of white label online banking software for over a decade. Their solutions are used by financial institutions worldwide and known for their reliability, scalability, security and ease of use.

*All trademarks and brand names mentioned are the property of their respective owners. Their use does not imply or constitute any affiliation, partnership or endorsement of any kind.

