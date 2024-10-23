Stay One Step Ahead Of Crime: New Tech Solutions For A Safer Home

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection leverages advanced AI, a new advanced outdoor camera, and live monitoring agents to help stop crime before it happens

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence isn't just for smart gadgets-it's now playing a crucial role in home security. Recently, tech expert and host of the gadget game show“What the Heck is That?” Steve Greenberg conducted a satellite tour in conjunction with SimpliSafe® and D S Simon Media to talk about how one AI-powered security system, when paired with expert security agents, is changing the security game and the steps you can take to fortify your home from a break-in before it happens.

No one wants to face the emotional and financial burden of a break-in. Fortunately, modern smart home security systems and professional monitoring have eased much of the anxiety around safeguarding your home.

Most traditional home security systems will trigger an alarm when an intruder is already breaking into a home. But by then, it may be too late to stop them from stealing valuables or causing harm.

SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection is helping change that. When paired with SimpliSafe's AI-powered outdoor camera, the new service detects unexpected human movement approaching the home and alerts security agents, who are prepared to take action if needed. Thanks to AI, homeowners now get an early warning of potential threats, helping keep their homes and families safe at an affordable price.

First, the Outdoor Camera Series 2 uses edge AI to detect a human presence on the property when a customer's security system is armed. Next, AI in the cloud provides a face-matching assessment to a SimpliSafe security agent, who ultimately determines if the individual on camera matches a“familiar face” saved to a customer's account, typically a family member, close friend or caregiver. If a familiar face is not found, the agent will be prompted to engage the individual using the camera's two-way audio. If needed, the agent can trigger the camera's loud siren, turn on spotlights, and even request police dispatch, if needed, sending help fast.

SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection and its new Outdoor Camera Series 2 are reshaping the future of home security, transforming it from a reactive solution to a proactive solution. With its innovative double-layer of defense made up of advanced AI and expert monitoring agents, SimpliSafe is keeping its customers safer than ever before.

To learn more about SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection visit SimpliSafe's website: SimpliSafe.com .

About Steve Greenberg

Steve Greenberg is an award-winning author, reporter, TV personality and expert on innovation, new products and technology. Steve Greenberg is the author of“Gadget Nation,” frequent contributor on NBC's Today Show, and Steve is also the host of YouTube's Gadget Game Show called“What The Heck Is That?” The game show is sort of“Shark Tank” meets“What's My Line?”/“I've Got A Secret.” During each episode the panelists try to guess the identity of a mystery gadget. Besides YouTube,“What The Heck Is That?” can now also be seen on the streaming platform DBTV. Check out the game show at:

Throughout the year, Steve can be seen demonstrating innovative products in America's top TV markets including WGN Chicago, NBC Washington DC, FOX Minneapolis, ABC Dallas, NBC Seattle, CBS Houston and about 30 other TV stations. Steve is a judge for innovation competitions around the world including CEATEC in Japan. Steve is a frequent speaker at large events such as FutureVision and IBM's Innovate Conference.

Steve is a fixture on social media with thousands of followers on X (Twitter), Facebook, IG and LinkedIn. Steve was the host of the Food Network's "Invention Hunters" and for three years Steve could be seen nationally every weeknight demonstrating innovative products and gadgets on the Discovery Channel's "Your New House." He also appeared on HGTV's very popular "Dream Builders" for six years. Steve was news anchor & reporter for the CBS owned station in Miami. During that time, Steve was honored with 12 Emmy Awards and several national awards including the American Heart Association's prestigious Blakeslee Award.

You can learn more about Steve, by checking out his website and blog at:

AND you can follow Steve on X (Twitter) @stevetv , on Facebook at , Instagram @stevegreenberg and on LinkedIn at

About SimpliSafe ®

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly esteemed publications and was recently named one of the "Best Home Security Systems " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

